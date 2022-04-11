Church asks deputy Speaker to fight corruption

The Vicar General of Mbarara Archdiocese, Rev Sererinus Ndugwa, has asked the newly-elected deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa to wipe out spiritual cancers such as corruption.

“The biological cancer has hit us so much, we have lost people but we have other cancers; people are misbehaving, not loving each other, divided and not respecting God... that is also another cancer in its own way, if we focus on the physical cancer and forget these cancers then we are not heading anywhere,” Rev Ndugwa said during an interview yesterday at Kitante Primary School.

Rev Ndugwa urged Mr Tayebwa to emulate the ways of Jesus and serve with humility.

In his prayer to the deputy Speaker, Rev Ndugwa asked God to grant him health, and wisdom in order to make laws that will govern and protect people’s freedom.

“Grant him the humility to imitate your son who came to serve and not to be served, reconcile where there is conflict, pursue justice, peace and prosperity for all. Bless his family, friends, plans and endeavours and bear fruits for the greater glory of your name and betterment of all Ugandans,” he prayed.

In response, the deputy Speaker said corrupt officials shall not receive protection from Parliament.

“We shall make decisions on corruption and we shall push for enabling laws that will help the government to fight against corruption. I’m very sure that I will succeed because I have been working closely with President Museveni on such issues,” Mr Tayebwa said.

He also promised to protect human rights, including fighting abortion.