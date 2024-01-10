Church bans funeral prayers for non-baptised Christians

West Buganda Diocese has stopped clerics from conducting funeral prayers for Christians without proof of baptism in the Anglican Church.

The decision by the Church is meant to curb particular incidents where the clergy have often been exposed to collision with members of different faiths when called upon to conduct the prayers.

On Monday, Rev Moses Kayimba, the diocesan secretary in Masaka, told this publication that the decision was made by Bishop Henry Katumba of West Buganda Diocese.

“A bishop in the diocese oversees all faith activities and has the mandate of guiding the Anglicans in line with the Church’s doctrines. This is to ensure that faith matters are conducted in the right way. We have had several incidents that informed this particular decision,”Rev Kayimba said.

In the past, Bishop Katumba has always called out clerics for clashing with leaders of the other faiths during funerals.

Rev Kayimba added that there is a growing vice of nomadism among people subscribing to more than one religion with unclear intentions and that when someone passes on he or she can be claimed by the different faiths to which he or she has been paying allegiance.

“Like our citizenship, it’s confirmed by an official identification card given to every citizen. In the Anglican Church, every baptised Christian receives a baptism card to prove his or her membership,” he said.

Before the new directive, clerics have been basing on a letter issued by the church where the deceased has been praying to determine whether or not the Church can conduct the funeral service. However, the letter does not provide proof of baptism, Rev Kayimba said.

Ordinand Moses Muwulya, the parish head of Kitengeesa Church of Uganda in Kimaanya-Kabonera Division, Masaka City, said he has been a victim of the clashes between different faiths at the funerals where Anglican clerics have been invited.

“One incident happened in a family where a Muslim man and an Anglican wife lost a child. I was called by the wife who was an ardent member of our Church to pray for the girl while in a critical condition. When she died I was blocked by the family to hold funeral prayers,” he said.

Mr Muwulya attributed the clashes to people who think that by subscribing to various sections, they will get benefits such as getting jobs and scholarships.