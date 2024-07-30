Church braces for tight security as Buganda celebrates 31 years of Kabaka Mutebi

The Anglican Church of Uganda’s St Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe is bracing for heightened security ahead of celebrations to mark 31 years since the coronation of Buganda King (kabaka) Ronald Mutebi II, authorities have said.

Dean of the cathedral, Rev Canon Jonathan Kisauzi said security will be beefed up for safety of royals and thousands of guests during and after the king’s coronation anniversary.

“Kabaka wished that the celebrations be held here (Namirembe). We sent out some invitations, but the function is open to everyone. We expect between 4,000 to 5,000 guests and the security committee has a task of ensuring that they are safe,” he told journalists in Kampala.

According to Kisauzi, the church will accommodate about 1,500 guests while the rest of the people will be follow proceedings on outside giant screens wired to public address systems in tents.

Rev Kisauzi noted that guests are expected to arrive by 8am and that they will be subjected to security checks before accessing the venue

Authorities at the cathedral say guests will be allowed parking space at the nearby Mengo Primary School and Mengo Secondary School, while VIPs will use the parking space available at the church.

Buganda’s 36th king ascended to the throne on July 31, 1993, 27 years after kingdoms had been banned by former Ugandan President Milton Obote.

Previous coronation anniversaries have mostly been held in Budo, a place in Wakiso District famed for ancient Buganda cultural leaders.

A man carries Kabaka (King) Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on his shoulders during his 30 year coronation at his palace in Mengo, Kampala, on July 31, 2023. PHOTO/AFP

Kingdom authorities say Wednesday’s event will be in form of “thanksgiving.”

Some sources within Buganda also told Monitor that the kingdom chose the cathedral since its authorities were not certain if the kabaka would make a public presence.

Early July 2024, Kabaka Mutebi II returned to Uganda from Namibia, where he had been recuperating for more than three months.