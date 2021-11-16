Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Prime

Church defends self in suit against bishop-elect

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Last week, the High Court in Gulu summoned Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu over the issue.

The Diocese of Northern Uganda has filed a defence seeking the dismissal of a case in which it was recently sued for illegally electing Rev Godfrey Luwum as bishop.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.