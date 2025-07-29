Church elevates St Kizito’s pilgrimage site to shrine parish

Waluleta Village, the birthplace of St Kizito, the youngest of the Uganda Martyrs, has assumed the status of a shrine parish. Last Sunday, the good news about the elevation of the pilgrim site to a shrine parish excited several pilgrims attending the annual pilgrimage hosted by Kasana Luweero Diocese.

‘‘Unlike the past annual pilgrims previously celebrated at Waluleta, today marks a special journey and status of this pilgrim site that now becomes a fully-fledged parish with a special status as a shrine parish. It is our duty as Christians to have the shrine parish developed,” the Bishop of Kasana Luweero Diocese, Lawrence Mukasa announced.

To a section of pilgrims who came to pay homage to one of the treasured and youngest of the Uganda Martyrs, the establishment of an independent Catholic parish will not only strengthen the faith of the pilgrims who treasure St Kizito as a source of spiritual renewal but pave way for infrastructure development at the site.

“A shrine parish is a special status. Apart from the elevation status to an independent Catholic parish, the birthplace of St Kizito has a special place in the lives of many faithful who pay homage to this place for spiritual renewal,” Mr Erasmus Musisi Mugerwa, a pilgrim, told Monitor.

Ms Evelyn Namutebi, a congregant from Mulajje Parish in Bamunanika Sub-county, said the newly established shrine parish will make the pilgrimage site more secure and accessible to the faithful who wish to visit for prayer and faith renewal. “We have had no priests stationed at the pilgrim site except for the annual pilgrim day. This has always limited the ability of several of the Christians who want to visit the site for prayer outside the annual pilgrimage date,” she said.

The Waluleta Holy Shrine, dedicated by the Catholic Church as a pilgrimage site, is among several other secured sites decreed for not only spiritual renewal but also as protected sites for church history preservation.

The holy site has a replica of the family home of St Kizito and the Mvule tree, believed to have been the tree shade where Kizito and his siblings played games and rested.

The initiatives

The first initiative to have the birthplace of St Kizito traced and secured as a religious site was in 1995. The then bishop of Kasana Luweero Diocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga initiated the journey to trace the descendants of the youngest of the Uganda Martyrs born in Makulubita Sub-county (Bulemezi).

The breakthrough in tracing some of the surviving relatives at Kiige Village in Makulubita Sub-county paved way for securing the site. In July 2016, the Uganda Episcopal Conference officially sanctified the Waluleta St Kizito Holy Shrine at a Mass officiated by the then Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

This was a follow-up of an earlier Catholic Church decree for an annual pilgrimage at Waluleta that was scheduled on the last Sunday of the month of July. In 2018, the Church under Kasana Luweero Diocese in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board initiated a process to have the St Kizito Holy Shrine approved as a religious tourism site.

The Church has also mapped out a strategy to secure the birthplaces of two other Uganda Martyrs. The sites include the birthplace of St Dennis Ssebugwawo, located in Kiwoko Town Council, Nakaseke District, and the birthplace of St Athanasius Bazzekuketta, located in Bamunanika Sub-county, Mulajje Parish in Luweero District.

Background

St Kizito is the Patron Saint of Kasana Luweero Diocese and many of the educational institutions under the Kasana Luweero Diocese.

In 2015, the Church secured the Mvule tree at the Waluleta shrines from destruction by the faithful who always broke tree branches, leaves, and the trunk of the tree as a source of blessings. The shrine area has restricted access to secure the artfacts against vandalism, the Church officials told Monitor on Sunday, July 27.