Church executive, URSB officer remanded over forgery

A senior official of a religious organization and a government registration officer have been charged with forgery, in a case linked to disputed bank documents for a Christian investment entity in Uganda.

Brenda Namutebi Kwizerwa, Chief Operations Officer of World Trumpet Mission Uganda, and Eddie Muhangi, a Registration Officer at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges of forgery and aiding forgery.

The charges stem from a board resolution allegedly forged in January 2024 to facilitate the opening of bank accounts under the name “GONATIONS” for John Mulinde Global Investments SMC Limited at ABSA Bank.

Prosecutors say Namutebi, while serving as COO, unlawfully signed a document dated January 25, 2024, in the name of one Agustine Tamale, purporting it to be an authentic company resolution.

She is charged under Sections 319, 322, and 324 of Uganda’s Penal Code Act.

In the second count, Muhangi is accused of aiding and abetting the alleged forgery by facilitating the document’s use in his role as a URSB officer.

“The forged resolution was prepared and submitted with the intention of misleading the bank into opening accounts in both Uganda Shillings and U.S. Dollars,” State Prosecutor William Ntumwa told the court.

Ntumwa, from the Inspectorate of Government (IGG), added that investigations into the matter were ongoing and asked for an adjournment to allow for progress updates.

The accused, dressed in civilian clothing, stood calmly in the dock as Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi read the charges and asked if they understood them. Both affirmed, and not guilty pleas were entered.

Their lawyers, Jacob Rubeyizi and Robert Muheza, said they had only recently been instructed on the case and had uploaded preliminary filings to the court’s electronic system (ECCMIS).

“We pray for a short adjournment to enable us to prepare a bail application,” Rubeyizi said, confirming the documents were submitted via ECCMIS.

Magistrate Kayizzi acknowledged the submissions and remanded both Namutebi and Muhangi to Luzira Prison until August 11, 2025, pending further mention of the case and an update on the investigations.

No comment was immediately available from World Trumpet Mission Uganda or the URSB.