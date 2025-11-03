Church holds prayer for the late Lt Col Kyakabale in Rukiga

Hundreds of Christians gathered yesterday at Kitanga Catholic Parish Church in Rukiga District for the requiem mass to honour the late Col Anthony Kyakabale, who died in Sweden early last month.

The body of Col Kyakabale arrived in Uganda last Thursday morning and was taken to Kitanga Catholic Church on Saturday evening, where it stayed for a night as per his Will.

The requiem mass was led by the Kitanga Catholic Parish Priest, Fr Marius Byamukama, who was assisted by Fr Gaetano Batanyenda. Ms Patience Kyakabale, widow of the late Kyakabale, hailed President Museveni for forgiving her husband before he died and also for allowing his body to be returned to Uganda for burial.

Rtd Col Joram Basheija described the late Kyakabale as a skilled soldier who never missed a target while using an RPG as they confronted the enemies, and was also a God-fearing man. He said this was the reason why he survived the bush war, where many lives were lost.

“Col Kyakabale was among the first 27 soldiers who joined President Museveni in the bush war to liberate Uganda. During the bush war, Kyakabale was known for his super target, using RPG to destroy the enemy forces. We are grateful to the Church for respecting Kyakabale when he was still alive and when he died,” Col Basheija said.

Fr Batanyenda described the late Kyakabale as a close friend who did great things with him.

“I Kyakabale, and I did great things for this country, which I cannot mention now, and it’s my prayer that the UPDF officers learn from the good things Kyakabale did for this country. The fact that a team of people from Sweden accompanied the family members as the body of late Kyakabale was being brought to Uganda means that he was a friendly man and a good citizen. I appeal to the children of the late Kyakabale to be heroes like their father,” he said. Fr Byamukama asked the late Kyakabale's family members to remain united and work together to keep their father's legacy alive.

“The late Kyakabale was a generous man who supported the church and the priests. We are also grateful to the UPDF for helping us in organising this requiem mass. May the Almighty God receive his soul and rest it in eternal peace,” Fr Byamukama said.

The UPDF officers were led by the director of estates, Col Henry Serugo.