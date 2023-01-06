Church honours Archbishop  Nkoyoyo for martyrs’ project

Yesterday marked five years since the death of former Church of Uganda Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo. He was 80 years old.

As a way of honouring and remembering his legacy, the Church of Uganda held a memorial lecture at the Namugongo Anglican Martyrs Site whose re-development journey began in 2013 under the leadership of the late archbishop.

The development was aimed at turning the site into a faith-based world class and pilgrimage centre that can host more visitors beyond the annual Martyrs Day celebrations held every June 3. In the long run, this would boost the country’s religious tourism.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa, represented President Museveni at the memorial lecture.

Museveni pledge

In his speech that was read by the minister, the President pledged more support for the development project.

“We shall continue supporting the church to complete its projects,” Mr Museveni said.

He also hailed the late Archbishop Nkoyoyo for doing commendable work in the church.

“I personally knew him [the late Archbishop Nkoyoyo] and he used his time to do good for people. I always say what matters most is what people do [while still alive] on earth,” the President said.

In her personal capacity, Ms Nankabirwa also remembered the late archbishop as a great preacher.

Phase one at the Anglican Martyrs site began with the construction of the museum core site structure together with a boundary wall, main entrance, public toilets and a spring. Most of the works were completed in 2021.

Church of Uganda Archbishop Samuel Steven Kaziimba detailed how the late Archbishop Nkoyoyo was a resourceful man. “I remember him as a hardworking man, one of vision. When you walked with him, I remember he would say things like, ‘have you seen this?’” he said.

“Then, he consulted a lot and would make use of other people’s abilities and talents. The late was an all-round blessed man who had a vision of developing many places [affiliated to the church,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

The best way to continue the late’s legacy, he concluded, was to continue implementing his vision of completing the construction of the martyrs’ site.

This includes completing the amphitheatre, which the church hopes to complete in time for the Martyrs Day celebrations this year.

“Vision bearers need supporters and implementers. We should not always forget those who have built things in the past,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Archbishop Nkoyoyo, who was 80 years old, succumbed to pneumonia after previously undergoing treatment for throat cancer.