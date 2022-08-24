Church key in governance of country, says minister

State minister for Animal Husbandry Bright Rwamirama has applauded the Church for its role in creating peace and development in the country.

Mr Rwamirama was speaking on Sunday at a ceremony to celebrate the silver jubilee for Sacred Heart Ntungamo Catholic Parish Priest, Rev Fr John Baptist Tumusiime.

The minister said it would be impossible to lead the country without the Church.

“For us as government, we are very grateful for the job you do, for the service you render. Managing this country when there are people with dissenting views is almost impossible but when a person comes to Church and gets the sacrament of penance, he comes back in line and follows government laws and works well,” Mr Rwamirama said.

He said traditional faiths, especially the Catholic Church, Anglican Church and Muslims have been fundamental in promoting development through Church projects that have empowered people.

“In NRM, we look at traditional religions as partners in development not those churches that are after making money. We have schools and hospitals that are Church-founded and are doing a good job,” Mr Rwamirama said. Fr Tumusiime said his 25 years of Church service have been enjoyable and have aided him to develop people.

While delivering a Sermon, Rev Fr John Baptist Turinomujuni called on the Church for support of ministers in delivering key services.

The Mass was presided over by Mbarara Diocese Vicar general Severinus Ndugwa.