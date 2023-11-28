Church leaders must go beyond presiding over weddings, says Luwalira

Retiring Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira has challenged the church leadership to go beyond presiding over weddings and baptism functions and help believers grow in faith.

“As we wait for the return of Jesus Christ, continue walking in the light of God. The Church is not about baptism, weddings and confirmations but to help people grow in Christ,” he said.

“Teach them [believers] to follow and practice the teachings of Jesus Christ .Your faith should be rooted, built and established,” he added.

Bishop Luwalira was presiding over the confirmation of 332 children at St Peters Church Kireka at the weekend where he also bid farewell to parish members.

He said the church is the mouth piece for society and should promote mission, both in words and action.

Quoting the Book of Colossians 2:-6-7, Bishop Luwalira said Christians should continue to live lives strengthened in faith as they wait for the return of Jesus Christ.

He acknowledged that different institutions including the church, homes and places of work are grappling with different challenges, including domestic violence, which the church must solve.

More prayers

He advised that the church should continue to pray, fellowship, witness and pray with children who were confirmed to guide them as they grow in Christ.

“None of you are called as spectators in church or finding faults, we are all called to make commendable growth and development of the church. Those who are baptised and confirmed are called to witness and serve the lord,” Bishop Luwalira said.

He revealed that the Bible Society had initiated Bible weeks to encourage the faithful to read the word of God and also boost the membership of the society to enable it carry out its activities, including printing out more Bibles, especially those for the visually impaired.

He commended the faithful for walking with him in his 24 years as bishop of the diocese.

Bishop Luwalira, who will retire on December 8, urged the believers to give similar support to his successor Moses Banja.

The House of Bishops last week elected Ven Canon Banja as the new bishop of Namirembe Diocese. Banja will be consecrated on December 10.

The head of laity at Kamuli Parish, Mr Fredrick Twase, called on the newly appointed bishop to deal with church leaders who are reportedly involved in grabbing church land.

Mr William Kajoba, the head of laity at St Peter’s Church Kirekam commended the outgoing bishop for attracting back Christians who had shunned St Paul’s Cathedral and urged his successor to emulate him.