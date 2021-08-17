Church moves to restore depleted forest reserve

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

On Baale-Nandere road in Luweero District, 4kms off the Kampala-Gulu highway, lies Nandere Natural Forest Reserve covering about 494.211 acres.

But records from the Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese, which owns the forest, reveal that the latter once covered a total area of about 327 acres.

Area leaders and residents say over the years, encroachers have indiscriminately cut down the different indigenous tree species for timber and charcoal.

“I grew up in Nandere Village and my family members treasured the forest that appeared very thick and provided a good environment. It is unfortunate that unidentified individuals have indiscriminately cut down the trees. These trees were at times cut at night. Nobody took responsibility,” Mr John Mary Ssewankambo, 78, a resident of Nandere Parish, said last week.

But the diocese has now moved to restore the depleted forest reserve. As part of the activities to mark the World Environment Day on June 5, Nandere Catholic Parish in partnership with Divine Bamboo Group, Afrika Safeguard Consults, Rotary Club of Kitante, Rotary Club of Acacia Sunset, CR. Amanya Advocates and Solicitors descended on Nandere Hill and planted Bamboo in a section of the depleted forest.

“The natural forest is as old as Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church established more than 120 years ago at Nandere Parish by the White Fathers, but encroachers partly destroyed a large section of the trees through illegal cutting for both charcoal and timber. Our resolve is to restore the forest,” Rev Fr John Mary Kavuma, the parish priest explained in a recent interview.

“Devine Bamboo Group approached us to help in the tree planting campaign as part of the restoration plan for the natural forest. We now have about 200 acres of the natural forest and more than 80 acres of the plantation forest,” he added.

Rev Fr Peter Mukasa Masembe, the head of Health Department at Kasana Luweero Diocese, said the restoration and preservation of the natural environment is part of the 2015 pronouncement by Pope Francis, rallying the Church to plant trees to mitigate climate change.

“This is a noble call for all mankind. As Kasana -Luweero Diocese, tree planting is part of the activities carried out at all the 20 different parishes,” he said

Ms Violet Baizire, the marketing manager of Divine Bamboo, said they would spearhead the tree planting campaign on three acres of the forest reserve in partnership with the other conservationists.

By 2019, Luweero District had an estimated forest cover loss of more than 85 per cent, with most of the woodlands converted into farmland and industrial parks.

The district forest officer, Mr Deogratius Mijumbi, in an interview, confirmed that they had lost a significant portion of their forest cover.

“We are aware about that problem, but a deliberate tree planting campaign is already in progress by both individuals and the district. It is true that Nandere forest is among the natural vegetation areas where trees have been cut. We support the Church effort to have the forest rejuvenated,” he said.

Kasana-Luweero Diocese through Caritas Uganda, the church’s development arm, has initiated the green belt campaign targeting 18 towns in the districts of Luweero, Nakaseke, and Nakasongola.

Fr Hillary Muhezangango, the diocesan director for Caritas, believes that the tree planting should be an obligation for all citizens.



