Church, NFA team up to restore forest cover
What you need to know:
- People have been encouraged to plant at least one tree at their homes and schools.
Church of Uganda has partnered with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to boost efforts to restore the shrinking forest cover.
Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu tasked the clergy to ensure that all Christians undertaking confirmation plant a tree.
“This environmental restoration campaign should be a duty for all citizens of Uganda and not a selected few. For us in the Church of Uganda, we are launching the national tree planting drive for all church-founded secondary schools, but the task requires a robust strategy,” the prelate said at the launch of the campaign at Luteete Secondary School in Luweero District at the weekend.
He added: “We have 640 church- founded secondary schools. If all these schools plant trees on sections of idle land, the trees will not only boost the environment, but safeguard against land grabbers.”
The recent campaign for environment rejuvenation through tree planting has boosted the forest cover to 13 percent up from the 9 percent in 2015.
The NFA executive director, Mr Tom Obong Okello, said the campaign will involve engaging communities for the entire tree planting drive, adding that NFA would provide the tree seedlings.
“We have a target of planting 10 million trees in three years and this involves mass planting of trees in all areas. The trees are not only planted at the forestry areas but include trees planted at the gardens, school woodlots, home compounds and the gardens. NFA is pleased to partner with the Church to bring on board the schools for the tree planting campaign,” he said.
At Luteete Secondary School, 12 acres of land have been set aside for tree planting while Luweero Diocese has also tasked all the Church-founded schools to embrace the campaign.
“We are ready to mobilise all our schools to embrace the tree planting campaign,” Bishop Eridard Nsubuga, the Bishop of Luweero Diocese, said .