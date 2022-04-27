Church, NFA team up to restore forest cover  

Church of Uganda has partnered with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) to boost efforts to restore the shrinking forest cover.

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu tasked the clergy to ensure that all Christians undertaking confirmation plant a tree.

“This environmental restoration campaign should be a duty for all citizens of Uganda and not a selected few. For us in the Church of Uganda, we are launching the national tree planting drive for all church-founded secondary schools, but the task requires a robust strategy,” the prelate said at the launch of the campaign at Luteete Secondary School in Luweero District at the weekend.

He added: “We have 640 church- founded secondary schools. If all these schools plant trees on sections of idle land, the trees will not only boost the environment, but safeguard against land grabbers.”

The recent campaign for environment rejuvenation through tree planting has boosted the forest cover to 13 percent up from the 9 percent in 2015.

The NFA executive director, Mr Tom Obong Okello, said the campaign will involve engaging communities for the entire tree planting drive, adding that NFA would provide the tree seedlings.