Church of Uganda blames govt on giving birth control to young girls

The Church of Uganda has blamed the government for announcing that it will be allowing girls from 15 years to access contraceptive services.

"If this is true, what does it mean to you? That our girls in primary and secondary schools are free to access contraceptives, really for what? Whoever may be behind this policy needs to repent," the Archbishop of Uganda Rev Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu said.

He said this while presiding over the 24th graduation ceremony at Uganda Christian University Mukono, where 986 students were awarded Diplomas, Degrees, Masters, and PhDs. 527 were females and 459 were males.

He said the church cannot accept this as it is a way of promoting immorality amongst the children and dilutes the values as Africans.

"Protect our girl child, to you my daughters guard yourselves against sexual corruption, exploitation and devaluation, this will disorgainse your future and integrity as valuable contributors in societies,” he said.

Dr Kaziimba wondered that if Ugandan law prohibits marriage before 18 years then how can we allow girls bellow age to use contraceptives.

The Retired Archbishop Dr Henry Luke Orombi who was the guest of honour urged graduates to serve people first and be focused.

"Be willing and ready to serve, give a good reputation and remain faithful," he said.

The vice Chancellor UCU Prof. Aaron Mushengyezi said the knowledge, skills, competences and values the graduates have acquired at UCU will be very important throughout their career.