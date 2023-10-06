Church of Uganda speaks out on fate of Namirembe Diocese chancellor

The Provincial Chancellor of Church of Uganda, Counsel Naboth Muhairwe has refuted claims that the House of Bishops that sat at Namirembe on Wednesday and recommended the sacking of Frederick Mpanga from the position of Chancellor of Namirembe Diocese.

It was reported that the House of Bishops’ recommendation was triggered by the alleged fraudulent nomination process of Rev Moses Banja and Rev Abraham Muyinda as candidates for the vacant position of the Bishop of Namirembe.

However, when this publication contacted Counsel Muhairwe on Thursday, he said the allegations were baseless.

“I’m not aware of that, and I think that is not true. If it were true, I would have known,” he said.

The Diocesan Nominations Committee is required to choose two candidates with requisite qualifications to compete for the position of Bishop after which their names are forwarded to the House of Bishops by the Diocesan Chancellor, on behalf of the committee for consideration for appointment as Bishop.

Before forwarding names of the selected candidates to House of Bishops, the Diocesan Chancellor is expected to obtain from each of the candidate two passport size photos, CV with academic and Professional documents, certificate of baptism, certificate of conformation, marriage certificate, certificate or ordinance and recent passport photos of his wife or husband among other requirement. .

Adams Sadiiki, the spokesperson of Church of Uganda also said that he was not aware that the House of Bishops had recommended the sacking of Mr Mpanga.



“We do not have official communication to that effect. It is a confidential matter. The House of Bishops has powers to make such a recommendation but, for the case of yesterday (Wednesday), I cannot comment on that matter because I was not part of that meeting,” Mr Sadiiki said.

The House of Bishops on Wednesday, failed to elect the successor of the current Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, but instead differed the process, following allegations of fraudulent nomination process.

The house announced that the nomination process was still ongoing.

Bishop Luwalira who has served Namirembe Diocese for 14 years, is expected to retire this year when he clocks the mandatory retirement age of 65 on December 8.

One of the bishops who preferred to remain anonymous due to sensitivity of the issue also confirmed to this publication that the House of Bishops had differed the election exercise following querries over the nomination process.

“A committee has now been instituted to investigate the matter raised, after which they will submit a report to the House of Bishops meeting slated for November, 18, 2023" the Bishop said.

The two candidates nominated to replace Luwalira are Rev Abraham Muyinda the Vicar of Namirembe Cathedral and Rev Canon Moses Banja, the Archdeacon of Luzira Archdeaconry.