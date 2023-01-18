Church of Uganda welcomes three new diocesan bishops

Christians under the Church of Uganda on Wednesday welcomed three new diocesan bishops elected by the House of Bishops, Province of the Church of Uganda.

The House of Bishops Chaired by Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre in Wakiso District elected Rev Can Enos Kitto Kagodo as the fifth Bishop of Mukono Diocese, Rev Can Simon Akol Aisu as second Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese and Rev Onesmus Asiimwe, the sixth Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese.

Rev Can Simon Akol Aisu, the Sub-Dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido will replace retiring Bishop James Nasak as 5th bishop of North Karamoja Diocese. A Born Again Christian who has served in a number of positions in both Karamoja and North Karamoja dioceses as Parish Priest, Diocesan Secretary, and Theological College Principal among other positions will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 12th February 2023 at Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido District.

Rev Onesmus Asiimwe, the current Chaplain at St Francis Chapel, Makerere University will be consecrated and enthroned on March 6 bishop of North Kigezi Diocese on March 12, 2023 at Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyasano in Rukungiri District. He has held and served as the Provincial Youth and Students Coordinator. He also served as the Chaplain to Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi and coordinator of the Provincial Healing, Deliverance and Intercessory Prayer Ministry.

Rev Can Enos Kitto Kagodo elected the 5th Bishop of Mukono is the Provost of St Philips and Andrews Cathedral in Mukono. He will be consecrated and enthroned as bishop on 26th February 2023. He has served as Parish Priest, Archdeacon and Diocesan Health Coordinator at Mukono Diocese.

Christians from Muhabura Diocese will however, have to be more patient after it emerged that the House of Bishops did not take a decision on the election of their next bishop. The Diocese had submitted two nominees for consideration by the House of Bishops.