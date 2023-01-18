Church of Uganda welcomes three new diocesan bishops
Christians under the Church of Uganda on Wednesday welcomed three new diocesan bishops elected by the House of Bishops, Province of the Church of Uganda.
The House of Bishops Chaired by Archbishop Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu sitting at Lweza Training and Conference Centre in Wakiso District elected Rev Can Enos Kitto Kagodo as the fifth Bishop of Mukono Diocese, Rev Can Simon Akol Aisu as second Bishop of North Karamoja Diocese and Rev Onesmus Asiimwe, the sixth Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese.
Rev Can Simon Akol Aisu, the Sub-Dean of Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido will replace retiring Bishop James Nasak as 5th bishop of North Karamoja Diocese. A Born Again Christian who has served in a number of positions in both Karamoja and North Karamoja dioceses as Parish Priest, Diocesan Secretary, and Theological College Principal among other positions will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 12th February 2023 at Christ Church Cathedral in Kotido District.
Rev Onesmus Asiimwe, the current Chaplain at St Francis Chapel, Makerere University will be consecrated and enthroned on March 6 bishop of North Kigezi Diocese on March 12, 2023 at Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyasano in Rukungiri District. He has held and served as the Provincial Youth and Students Coordinator. He also served as the Chaplain to Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi and coordinator of the Provincial Healing, Deliverance and Intercessory Prayer Ministry.
Rev Can Enos Kitto Kagodo elected the 5th Bishop of Mukono is the Provost of St Philips and Andrews Cathedral in Mukono. He will be consecrated and enthroned as bishop on 26th February 2023. He has served as Parish Priest, Archdeacon and Diocesan Health Coordinator at Mukono Diocese.
Christians from Muhabura Diocese will however, have to be more patient after it emerged that the House of Bishops did not take a decision on the election of their next bishop. The Diocese had submitted two nominees for consideration by the House of Bishops.
Rev Can Kagodo background;
Born on December 13, 1968 in Nakisunga Sub County Mukono District, Rev Can Kagodo, a Born Again Christian is married to Ms Catherine Namuddu and the two are blessed with seven biological children and several spiritual children under their care.
Prior to becoming the Provost, he had served as a Primary School teacher at Nakosi primary school in Mukono Municipality from 1994 to 1996 from where he was posted to Sty Stephen Namasiga Church of Uganda as a lay leader. In 2001 to 2005 he served as the Naminya parish priest and in 2006 to 2009 as the parish priest for Njeru Parish in Njeru municipality, Buikwe District.
From 2010 to 2013 he worked as the Vicar St Phillips and Andrews Cathedral in Mukono Diocese.