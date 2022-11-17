Church to register occupants on diocesan land

West Buganda Diocese has rekindled its plan to register all sitting tenants on the diocesan land.

The registration exercise, which is expected to kick-off in January 2023, is aimed at creating a database for all tenants on diocesan land and help illegal settlers legalise their occupancy.

Besides registering tenants, the diocese will also conduct a boundary opening on all its land to protect it from land grabbers, according to Rev Moses Kayimba, the diocesan secretary.

“We have a lot of land which would have been used for development programmes but a big chunk of it is being occupied by unscrupulous individuals who are not remitting any money to the landlord,” he said during an interview on Tuesday.

Rev Kayima added that their earlier plan to register sitting tenants was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have used Covid-19 period to boost the capacity of diocesan land department. We now have some land experts to help us successfully conduct the exercise,” he said.

West Buganda Diocese last registered tenants on its land in the late 1980s and now need an updated register to inform its decision on all illegal squatters.

Upon completing the registration exercise, Rev Kayima said sitting tenants will be required to pay nominal ground rent or a premium while the idle land will be used by the diocese to set up development projects.

“In order to achieve this, the diocese has established and registered a company responsible for monitoring all diocesan resources where different West Buganda Diocese officials will be members,” he added.

Mr Justus Lugemwa, a congregant at Kijabwemi Church of Uganda in Masaka City, said land grabbers are taking advantage of the delayed opening of boundaries.

While addressing the diocesan council on November 2 , West Buganda Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale urged tenants to embrace the registration exercise, saying it will guarantee their security on Church land.

Encroachment on Church land is a major concern in many dioceses, which the clergy say is suffocating their development programmes.

In Kabwooko archdeaconry, West Buganda Diocese, more than 100 families illegally occupied Church land when documents clearly indicate that 600 acres belongs to the diocese.