Church to reopen mattress factory 11 years later

In the 1990s, Kitone Mattress Factory Ltd was a household name among residents of Kyotera District and the entire Greater Masaka.

However, in August 2012, the factory owned by Brothers of St Charles Lwanga, commonly known as Banakalooli Brothers, closed under unclear circumstances, leaving at least 100 people jobless.

The Banakalooli Brothers in Kiteredde are now considering revamping the factory after realising a gap in mattress manufacturing business.

According to Brother Charles Dominic Kagoye, the institution’s spokesperson, the factory collapsed due to accumulated tax arrears and unprecedented increase in prices of raw materials.

“We were overwhelmed by the tax arrears we had then and the operational costs. Both challenges forced us to close the factory because we realised that we were incurring losses than making profits,” he said during an interview on Sunday.

Brother Kagoye said they shifted focus to other sources of income.

“We had other sources of income, which are currently progressing very well and these include; crop husbandry, more than 80 acres of coffee in Mityebiri on Kyotera-Mutukula Road, passion fruit and banana plantations, eucalyptus forests among others,” he said.

He added that the factory used to produce around 1,500 mattresses per fortnight, with a wide market in Greater Masaka and Tanzania.

Brother Kagoye said they need machines estimated at Shs2 billion to kickstart the project.

“We need to make sure that we can at least start with such a target [of 1,500 mattresses per fortnight] and see how the business moves,” he said.