Churches tasked to beef up security during Christmas

The general overseer/Archbishop of the National Fellowship of the Born-again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, Dr Moses Odongo has asked religious leaders to work with security agencies and tighten security at places of worship to ensure the safety of worshipers during the festive season.

While delivering his Christmas and end-of-year message to the nation in Kampala on Wednesday, Dr Odongo said churches have started attracting big numbers of people ahead of the festive season and that maintaining security should be a priority.

“People will be coming for prayers until the end of the year. I request my fellow pastors, leaders and the Christian fraternity that are going to gather people, to cooperate with security personnel within your localities to put security measures in place,” he said.

Dr Odongo also asked the faithful to cooperate when they are stopped to be checked, saying people are useful to the country when they are alive.

Terrorist groups have in the past targeted places that pull large crowds.

In September this year, the Uganda Police squad recovered a bomb from the premises of Pastor Robert Kayanja’s Miracle Centre church located in Rubaga, a Kampala suburb.

Dr Odongo also encouraged travellers to observe traffic rules to avoid accidents in addition to embracing tree planting during the festive season to address the effects of climate change.