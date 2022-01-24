Churches to wait for clearer guidelines on night prayers

Government clsoed churches due to Covid-19. PHOTO/FILE

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • This follows the President’s previous communication that the bars, nightclubs, movie theatres, and, sports events will be allowed to operate two weeks after schools reopened.

As Ugandans once again enjoy the nightlife starting today, various church leaders say they will wait for a clearer communication from President Museveni to guide them.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.