Churches to wait for clearer guidelines on night prayers

As Ugandans once again enjoy the nightlife starting today, various church leaders say they will wait for a clearer communication from President Museveni to guide them.

This follows the President’s previous communication that the bars, nightclubs, movie theatres, and, sports events will be allowed to operate two weeks after schools reopened.

Learners reported for studies on January 10 after almost two years of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, church leaders, who spoke to Daily Monitor last weekend, said they are still waiting.

“We are waiting for the President to pronounce himself (more) on this matter on Monday (today),” Pastor Joseph Sserwadda, the leader of Born-again Faith Federation, who is also the senior pastor at Victory Church in Ndeeba, said.

“We cannot preempt and think ahead of him. He has to make a clear statement. If he does not do that, then, we shall ask questions,” he added.

However, in yesterday’s recorded interview with Urban Television, the President said whatever he pronounced (about nightlife resuming) in his address (in December last year), still stands.

Other church leaders say resuming night prayers without clearer guidelines will seem as if they are breaking the law.