CID arrests 12 over ghost workers in government agencies

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has arrested 12 senior government officials from six government agencies, and detectives are hunting for a dozen others in connection with allegations of creating ghost workers on the payroll.

The arrests follow a directive by President Museveni to the Director of CID, Assistant Inspector General of Police Tom Magambo, last year to investigate government officials behind the ghost workers.

The suspects are from the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Entebbe Referral Hospital, Uganda Police Force, Makerere University Business School, the Ministry of Works and Transport and Kyambogo University.

Heavily guarded police vans carrying the suspects were seen entering the CID headquarters at Kibuli on August 11, where they were interrogated for hours and detained thereafter.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Anti-Corruption Court today. Our efforts to reach AIGP Magambo on August 11 for a comment on the arrest were futile as our calls went unanswered. But when we contacted his deputy, Senior Commissioner of Police Beata Chelimo yesterday about the arrests, she confirmed the development, but declined to divulge details before referring us to her boss, AIGP Magambo, for a comment.

“It is true, we have some arrests, but the right person to talk to is the director,” Ms Chelimo said. In February this year, President Museveni said he had written to the CID to arrest all those involved in the creation of ghost workers. “Now, this is not a political matter. I am going to write to CID to go for these people,” President Museveni said.

Audit findings

Mr Museveni said the Ministry of Finance created a group to audit employees and find out whether there were ghosts, and within a short time, they found a very big number of them.

“They are trying to divert. Now you will see, these people are not clever. The money is coming from a known source. I have sent you money to pay 20 people, and each one is being paid so much. You go and pay 25 and create artificial people. It is very easy to find these artificial people. It is a matter of time. Fighting this corruption is not as difficult as people think,” Mr Museveni said.

According to a police source, the suspects arrested recently are accused of neglect of duty, hiring people without qualifications and paying deceased civil servants. It is also alleged that the suspects at Kyambogo University, the Local Government and the Ministry of Works and Transport were paying double salaries to some civil servants. For instance, some workers were holding two government jobs in different ministries or government agencies, and they were getting salaries from both, which is illegal.

Finance ministry

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Services started a validation exercise to detect ghost workers and detected more than 5,000 ghost workers.

In February this year, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Services, wrote to several government agencies to remove the ghost workers from the payroll.

Mr Museveni has continued to show his discontent the ghost or unqualified workers, and in July this year, he directed the Ministry of Works and Transport to sack 152 workers at Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

Auditor General report

In 2023, the Auditor General carried out a verification audit of the government payroll and found 10,000 suspected ghost civil servants. The Auditor General’s report indicated that such people were either dead, absconded from duty or retired, but they were earning Shs53b annually.

The Auditor General directed that they be removed from the payroll. President Museveni later faulted the AG for reporting the ghost workers to Parliament instead of informing him to cause criminal investigations against those behind their creation.