CID concerned over rampant domestic violence deaths

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has raised concern over the rampant killings resulting from domestic violence. CID has indicated that there has been a spate of incidents where children are killing their parents, and spouses killing each other.

CID report indicates that the most affected persons are the elderly and females. One of last week’s shocking domestic murders is that of Amos Tumworobere who hacked to death his wife, Annet Kyomugisha.

Detectives say Tumworobere left their four-year-old son Anderson crying with his mother’s body in a pool of blood. These were residents of Kateramo trading centre, Kikongo parish in Rukungiri District.

“He cut his wife on the neck with a panga, killing her instantly, their 4-year-old son Anderson, informed their neighbour Shillah Kemigisha about her mother’s lifeless body in a pool of blood on the bed,” a detective said in the report released Wednesday.

Yusuf Kyeswa has also been arrested by Naggalama division police for the alleged murder by hacking of his step-mother Kevina Nakanwagi. CID has said Kyeswa killed the stepmother purposely to steal her three million shillings.

“The motive of the murder was the theft of the Shs3m, which his father had handed over to the victim, after selling off land worth Shs20m," reads in part the CID report.

"The suspect dumped the body of his stepmother in the pit latrine at Nakyeeke village, Kayiri parish in Mukono district; the exhibit of a hoe was recovered,” it further reads.

Renowned psychologist, Prof Edward Bantu, has said incidents of children killing their paternal, maternal or step-parents as well as spouses killing their partners derive from deep-seated anger and frustration.

Prof Bantu said sometimes parents fail to nurture their children at the critical teenage stage and they are instead brought up by the existing environment.

“The behaviours could result from discontinued nurturing by parents and they feel neglected. They feel like they have to revenge for missed love,” the professor said.

The professor's analysis was this Wednesday morning echoed by Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga who in a television interview blames some politicians' erratic behaviour on the environment they have been raised.

Another domestic murder happened in the Ssezibwa Region in Buvuma District. This incident involved Majid Malekwa 45, who hacked his wife Asia Nalumansi 40. The duo was staying at Mittium LCI, Bweema sub-county.

“The couple developed a misunderstanding in the forest while burning charcoal and the suspect abandoned the body of his wife in the forest,” CID states.

Prof Bantu adds that couples killing each other may result from unmet needs due to financial predicaments. According to Prof Bantu, couples need to sit together and discuss the existing financial challenges and how to go about them.

“We’re living in an economic crisis where people are unable to meet the family demands. This leads to lack of love and some family members may feel isolated and abandoned. This may result in a mental disorder and the end result could be violence,” he said.

In some cases, Prof Bantu further explained, cruel behaviour might be a result of genetic makeup. He said some people have a genetic inclination where in their lineage violence has always been part of their lives.

Other heinous domestic violence murders include that of Richard Byaruhanga 23, who assaulted to death his 96-year-old grandmother Anyesi Tiberebwa. CID’s data indicates that Byaruhanga on Saturday complained about a headache and requested family members to pray for him.

“At around 7pm, the suspect attacked the victim in her bedroom, and forced her to pray for him. He aggressively pushed the victim and she hit her head on the floor and she died instantly. The suspect escaped after the murder,” the report reads.