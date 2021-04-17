CID officer pins suspected rapist accused of cutting off student's hand

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

A criminal investigations officer attached to Bushiika Police Station in Bududa District has told the court that he recovered a pair of torn, blood-stained knickers and an empty bottle of energy drink from the scene where a 25-year-old man allegedly attacked a 16-year-old student and cut off her hand in a botched rape.

Detective Corporal Victor Obala, who is one of the first officers to have visited the crime scene, told the court that on July 4 last year, they (police) received a report of attempted murder from the area LCI chairperson who said a girl had been hacked.

"The officer in charge (OC) Bushiika Police Station, AIP Mr Fred Mawerere, and I visited the scene but the victim had already been rushed to Bududa Hospital for medication," he told the court presided over by Mbale Chief Magistrate, Mr James Mawanda.

READ: He cut off my hand when I refused to strip, student pins suspected rapist

Mr Obala further told the court that the case was first reported at Bushiika Police Station before they arrested the suspect, Derrick Kuloba in his father's home.

“He was surrounded by angry community members who wanted to lynch him for attacking and cutting the victim. After his arrest, we forwarded the file and suspect to Bududa Central Police Station for better management because it was a sensitive case," he said.

Advertisement

Moments before, Corporal Obala’s testimony, Detective Constable John Williams Okiria had told the court that the victim in her statement said she was attacked by Kuloba.

"Basing on the victim's statement, we arrested and charged the suspect with attempted murder because the victim in her statement identified him," he said.

Prosecution alleges that Kuloba on July 4, 2020, attempted to kill a girl, whose names cannot be disclosed because she is a minor, when she declined to undress in a botched rape.

"The victim had a torch at that time which helped her to recognize the suspect. The victim was injured on the head, legs, and hands," he said.

The state prosecutor, Mr Godfrey Wakasadha, told the court in the first hearing that Kuloba, armed with a machete, waylaid the victim and confronted her before chopping off her right hand in a botched rape.

The girl also sustained several injuries on other parts of her body.

In the first hearing, the prosecution presented three witnesses; the victim, her cousin and uncle.

ALSO READ: Activist accuses police of mishandling case of girl who lost arm

In her testimony, the Senior Two student in Bududa District told the court that she was waylaid and attacked by a machete-wielding Kuloba who cut off her hand when she refused to undress for him.

The case was adjourned to April 22, 2021, for further hearing.