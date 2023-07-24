CID officers told to embrace technology

The newly promoted officers of the Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (CIID) of the Uganda Police Force have been urged to keep in tabs on developments in technology and the ever-changing nature of crime if they are to remain relevant to the force and the community that they are meant to protect.

The call was made by the Secretary to the Uganda Police, Mr Aggrey Wunyi, on Friday at CIID headquarters in Kibuli, during the pipping ceremony for the 161 newly promoted officers.

“Stay abreast with advancements in technology and techniques while maintaining a keen eye on the ever-changing nature of criminal activities. Stay curious and adaptive, for it is through constant growth that we can thrive in our chosen profession,” Mr Wunyi said.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Tom Magambo Rwabudongo (third right) with other officials during the ceremony on July 21, 2023. PHOTO/HANDOUT

He urged the newly promoted investigators to embrace every learning and training opportunity, saying continuous learning and self-improvement should be at the centre of their professional journey.

Mr Wunyi pointed out that the force is constrained socially, economically, legally, politically and also in terms of technology.

Whereas he did not give any figures, the force has been known to be operating under tough economic conditions with a budget that has been diminishing over the years.

In January this year, the Lwemiyaga County MP, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, raised concerns on the floor of Parliament about the budget cuts that the force has been subjected to over the years, saying in the Financial Year 2021/2022, the police was availed slightly more than Shs1 trillion, which reduced to Shs975billion in the Financial Year 2022/2023.

“As I speak now, it has gone far below to Shs802b. Crime is going up but we are seeing the police budget go down. You want to kill the police, you either tell us ‘we don’t want you anymore’ or we be honest. This is a soft way of killing police, you are denying them the budget, you are denying them the capabilities and yet you want them to perform,” Mr Ssekikubo said.

Police officers decorate a colleague during the ceremony for the 161 newly-promoted officers at Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department headquarters in Kibuli, Kampala, on July 21, 2023. PHOTO/COURTESY

Mr Ssekikubo’s comments were precipitated by officials from the police, who told Members of the parliamentary committee on Defense and Internal Affairs that the force was faced with budget cuts for the Financial Year 2023/2024.

The authority informed MPs that whereas the police sought Shs2.902 trillion for the 2023/2024 financial year, only Shs823.728b was approved.

Mr Wunyi seemed to suggest that whereas the budget cuts have been tough on the force, it has still managed to pay staff salaries and allowances on time and also facilitated skills development courses.

“We operate in a constrained environment. However, together with your leadership, we have been able to provide allowances, provided funds for feeding staff, suspects, imprest, retooling and renovations,” Mr Wunyi said.

This, he said, should result in better service delivery and customer care.

One of the officers who were pipped on July 21, 2023. PHOTO/COURTESY

Speaking during the same event, Mr Tom Magambo, who is the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) and Director of CIID, said modalities are being worked out to address the welfare conditions of the police force with focus on the education of the officers’ children, their health and economic conditions.

“Our welfare has not been the best. This is our top priority as His Excellency the President has already directed on what needs to be done,” Mr Magambo said.

He encouraged the newly promoted officers and other members of the police force to utilise whatever free time that they have to start small income generating ventures to supplement their incomes.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Jane Frances Abodo, asked them to be accountable.