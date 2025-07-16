CID quizzes 20 Education officials over Shs19b theft

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) is probing a Shs19 billion corruption scandal involving more than 20 officials from the Ministry of Education and Sports. The CID Deputy Director for Economic Fraud and Anti-Corruption, Mr Mark Paul Odong, has summoned at least 20 ministry staff to report to CID headquarters in Kibuli to record statements. Since Monday, eight officials from the ministry’s finance and human resource departments have been interrogated and recorded statements with the police in relation to the alleged diversion of public funds during the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years. A police source described the statement-recording exercise as the preliminary stage of a wider investigation, aimed at gathering and analysing evidence before determining any individual culpability.

According to the summonses, those required to appear before investigators on Monday included the principal assistant secretary for finance and administration, the human resource officer, the senior human resource officer, and the gender technical advisor. “The Directorate is investigating allegations of diversion of public funds, embezzlement, causing financial loss, and corruption involving officials in the Ministry of Education and Sports during the financial years 2022/2023 and 2023/2024,” read a letter addressed to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary. “It is alleged that some officials received funds on their personal accounts, while others signed for funds from the ministry cashier for various activities now under investigation,” Mr Odong added.

Yesterday, the ministry’s senior statistician, the administrator of the Uganda Secondary Education Expansion Project (USEEP), and two other officials from the human resource department reported to Kibuli for questioning. Four more officials are expected to appear today, including two senior assistant secretaries from the Finance and Administration department, the head of Secondary Education, and the project coordinator for Energy for Rural Transformation. Tomorrow, additional staff— the technical adviser for Secondary Science and Mathematics Teachers (SESEMAT), the principal human resource officer, the commissioner of Teacher Education, Training and Development, and the senior education officer who also serves as the budget officer in the Department of Pre-Primary and Primary Education—will also record statements.

Mr Odong further noted that the principal assistant secretary for Finance and Administration, the human resource officer, the senior human resource officer, and the gender technical advisor would return for another round of interviews. Police plan to question four more officials next Monday. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke declined to confirm the investigation, stating that he had not yet been briefed. The Ministry of Education spokesperson, Denis Mugimba, also said he was unaware of the CID summons. “I’m hearing this from you. I haven’t been informed of any such development. When CID intends to summon any official, they usually write to the Permanent Secretary, who has not briefed me about this,” Dr Mugimba said.

This is not the first time the Ministry of Education and Sports has faced such allegations. In 2012, CID investigated the suspected mismanagement of Shs300 billion under the World Bank-funded Universal Post-Primary Education and Training (UPPET) programme. Several officials were questioned, but the findings were never made public. UPPET is a 10-year, phased programme funded by the World Bank through an Adaptable Programme Loan (APL). More recently, in May, a report by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) revealed suspected forged documents that had allegedly been smuggled through the ministry.

The report named at least 18 companies, some of which were later banned from transacting with the government for periods ranging from two to five years. Following the 2012 Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) corruption scandal, the government issued a directive prohibiting the transfer of public funds to personal accounts, aiming to strengthen controls against embezzlement.

Additional reporting by Benson Tumusiime



