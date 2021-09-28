CID takes over Gen Tumukunde assault case

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has taken over the investigation of a case in which the former Minister of Security, Lt Gen (retired) Henry Tumukunde, allegedly assaulted a worker over a land dispute in Mpigi District.

Gen Tumukunde allegedly beat Willy Jasiima, 27, a casual worker, at Kasabo Village in Mpigi District on September 19.

The spokesman of CID, Mr Charles Twiine, said they have taken over the case for proper management.

“We are going to summon Lt Gen Tumukunde to come to CID headquarters to tell his story about the assault. We expect him to answer the summons,” Mr Twiine said yesterday.

It is alleged that on the fateful day, Gen Tumukunde and two others armed with sticks found workers of Ms Betty Namusisi Semutooke planting maize and stopped them.

“He told them to move all that they had planted saying they were illegally doing it on his land. The workers stopped what they were doing. It was at this moment that Lt Gen Tumukunde allegedly hit Jasiima with a stick. The victim went to the police and reported a case,” Mr Twiine said.

The detectives subjected the complainant to medical examination. The doctor’s report indicated that the complainant had been harmed.

Assault is minor wrongdoing classified as a misdemeanour and often such cases are handled at the lowest police unit.

Efforts to get Lt Gen Tumukunde for a comment were futile.

Other cases...Treason

Lt Gen Tumukunde, who ran against his former boss, President Museveni, in the recent presidential elections, is also facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm.

In March last year, he was arrested and taken to court and charged with treason.

The case was later dismissed by the High Court after the State failed to prosecute him.

However, he is still battling with another case of treason in court.

Lt Gen Tumukunde has previously said that the criminal cases against him are politically motivated to punish him for criticising the leadership of President Museveni.

