CID to probe death of man in Bugiri

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) at Kibuli, Kampala, has ordered fresh investigations into the killing of a man in Bugiri District.

Robert Muzale was allegedly killed by a mob in Kimombasa Zone, Bugiri District, on August 2.

A murder case was reported at Bugiri Police Station.

A key suspect, Wafula Deogracious, was, however, released on a police bond following his arrest.

Sources at Bugiri Police Station who are familiar with the investigations say video clips captured at the scene were used to arrest Mr Wafula.

“The suspect, Deogracious and others, were seen in a video clip holding big sticks and beating the deceased. He sustained injuries that caused his death a few hours after the beating,” one source said.

The source was astonished that a suspect of a capital offence was released on police bond while investigations are still ongoing. He added that the circumstances under which the mob descended on Muzale were not clear.

“The deceased was called by someone from the Kimombasa Zone to say that he was selling his motorcycle and he wanted money badly. The deceased moved a few metres from his depot to go and buy the motorcycle. When he reached there, they started beating him claiming that he was a motorbike thief,” our source said, adding, “The deceased tried to run away from them and he jumped over the wall fence of his former secondary school, the mob armed with big sticks also jumped over the fence and beat him until he was rushed Bugiri referral hospital where he was pronounced dead after he was admitted for a few hours.”

Mr Fredrick Muzaale, a brother to the deceased, told Daily Monitor that they feel aggrieved over Mr Wafula’s police bond.

“The Police at Bugiri Police Station did not give us justice and that’s why we wrote to the Criminal Investigations Directorate to help us investigate the matter,” he said.

Mr Mwiru Saul, a resident of Bugiri and a former LC5 contestant on Forum for Democratic Change ticket, said the deceased was his friend and they have been playing football together for Bugiri Corporate League.

“At first, he was operating a depot of beer and soda, later, he got a job with ABSA bank and we started missing him in our trainings,” Mr Mwiru said, adding: “I was surprised when they called me during daytime that Robert was killed by a mob claiming that he was a motorcycle thief.”

The CID spokesperson, Mr Charles Twine, said: “We received a complaint from the family of the deceased. They cited mismanagement of the case by Bugiri Police Station, but the CID headquarters have taken over the investigation and the family will be briefed on the progress.”

