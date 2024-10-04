Cipla boss appointed Rotary International director

Renowned Ugandan businessman Emmanuel Katongole has been elected as a Rotary International director during the ongoing Rotary Conference in Mauritius.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Mr Katongole, who is the co-founder and chairman of Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Ltd, said: “This means we are now going to be more involved in transformation, economic empowerment, health, education and peace because Uganda and Africa are now represented at the Rotary Foundation International board.”

He said he is committed to serving both in Uganda and globally.

His appointment comes at a time when Rotary International is enhancing its efforts to promote humanitarian service, economic growth, global peace, combat diseases, and uplift local economies.

The businessman began his Rotary journey at the Rotary Club of Muyenga, where he held various roles, including club president. He later served as Rotary Uganda country chairperson and assistant governor at the district level.

In 2013, he was appointed as the first Rotary District 9211 governor, overseeing Uganda and Tanzania, which expanded his involvement at the international level.

He is also credited with initiating the Mengo Hospital Rotary Blood Bank project and establishing the Makerere University Rotary Peace Centre.

Mr Katongole currently serves as the chairman of the Peace Major Gifts Initiative Committee and is a member of the initiative for Global Development’s Frontier 100, a network of influential business leaders from emerging markets. He is also the founding chairperson of the Uganda National Oil Company and an esteemed member of the Klumph Society, the Bequest Society, and the Paul Harris Society.

The businessman also chairs the Advisory Board of TLG Capital Ltd, a London-based private investment firm, where he continues to influence key markets globally.

Previous positions the businessman has held include chairperson of Mauritius Union Assurance (U) Ltd and Board member of Absa Bank Uganda Ltd.

In 2020, President Museveni appointed Mr Katongole to chair the national response fund on Covid-19, which was meant to raise resources locally to combat the spread of the pandemic leading the country’s remarkable efforts in managing the disease.

In 2021, he was appointed chancellor of Nkumba University and later the same year, Pope Francis knighted him along with seven other Ugandans in recognition of their immense support to the Catholic Church.

Mr Katongole’s leadership and entrepreneurial spirit have also earned him prestigious awards beginning 2013, when he was named the East African winner of the Ernst and Young World Entrepreneur of the Year which inducted him into the World Entrepreneur of the Year Hall of Fame. He is also a recipient of the Africa Business Leadership Award.