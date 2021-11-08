Cities fall under Local govt - AG

Prime

The Mbale District chairperson, Mr Muhammad Mafabi said it is unfair for them to relinquish the headquarters to the new cities yet they used their own revenues to put up structures.

By  Amos Ngwomoya

  • Section 188 of the Local Government Act (LGA) states that the minister shall ensure the equitable sharing of property between the original and new local governments

The Attorney General (AG), Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, has advised districts that birthed cities to relinquish their current headquarters to the latter and establish the district headquarters elsewhere.
The AG’s advice is contained in his October 21 legal opinion to Local Government minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi. The Minister had sought the AG’s counsel on the operationalisation of the new cities. He further sought clarification on, among others, their legal existence, assets previously owned by districts, and the ministry responsible for the new cities.

