Cities fall under Local govt - AG

The Attorney General (AG), Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, has advised districts that birthed cities to relinquish their current headquarters to the latter and establish the district headquarters elsewhere.

The AG’s advice is contained in his October 21 legal opinion to Local Government minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi. The Minister had sought the AG’s counsel on the operationalisation of the new cities. He further sought clarification on, among others, their legal existence, assets previously owned by districts, and the ministry responsible for the new cities.

The AG said: “The districts…move their headquarters elsewhere, outside the cities, as approved by the concerned District Councils by resolution.” The issue of assets previously held or used by the district (local) governments but now falling within the geographical and administrative spaces of the cities was, however, a fluid one.

The immovable assets are supposed to be passed on to the cities since one administrative unit or local government cannot own or maintain administrative offices or social services facilities in another. For movable assets, the AG advised that the new cities and districts to equitably divide them between themselves with the guidance of the minister.

Section 188 of the Local Government Act (LGA) states that the minister shall ensure the equitable sharing of property between the original and new local governments. The AG, however, said compensation claims arising from the transfer of assets are not legally tenable because the districts were mere custodians of public properties inherited from the central government.

He added: “The same assets have remained to serve the same people but under different administrations...”

Regarding the Ministry responsible for the operationalisation of the cities, the AG said Section 3(3) of the LGA provides that a city is one of the local governments in the system in Uganda.

The Local Government minister is empowered by Section 175 of the Act to make regulations and give effect to the LGA.

The AG, therefore, advised that given the provisions of the LGA, the mandate to operationalise the cities, as local governments, lies with the Local Government ministry. The Lands, Housing, and Urban Development ministry is in the meantime empowered to run the rule over planning aspects in the new cities.

Mr Kiryowa also clarified that there is no conflict between the mandates of the two ministries or the two legal frameworks. This essentially means there is no need to enact a new legislation on physical planning specifically for the cities.

Some of the district chairpersons, who spoke to Daily Monitor yesterday rejected the AG’s counsel on relocation of district headquarters and vowed to legally challenge it. The Mbale District chairperson, Mr Muhammad Mafabi, said it is unfair for them to relinquish the headquarters to the new cities yet they used their own revenue to put up the structures.

He said: “Mbale Municipal Council has been operating independent of the district and it was just upgraded to a city, which means that it has its own structures. Now if you say that districts should find new headquarters, it means that we will also leave our sources of revenue to the cities and then we start afresh. Is that fair?”

The Mbarara District Speaker, Mr Venance Munanukye, also believes the AG is treading on eggshells.

“It is very wrong for the AG to give a legal opinion which isn’t backed by any law. How does he ask us to relocate to an unknown place without compensation for the structures we struggled to build using our local revenue?’’ he asked.

Parliament in April last year approved the creation of 15 new cities in Uganda. This was in line with Article 179(1) (A) of the Constitution on alteration of boundaries and Section 7 (2a) of the Local Governments Act CAP 243 on declaration of cities.

New cities

Cities have a direct charge on the Consolidated Fund and have specific votes through which funds for social services and infrastructure are directly channeled.

The first cluster of cities which became operational in July last year include Jinja, Mbarara, Gulu, Mbale, Arua, Fort Portal and Masaka. The second cluster, which comprises Hoima, Lira and Soroti and Entebbe became operational on July 1. A third cluster will be operationalised on July 1, 2023, and includes Moroto, Nakasongola, Kabale and Wakiso. The cities are reportedly grappling with budget challenges and shortage of staff, leaving administrators in a tough place.