Cities, municipalities to benefit from new World Bank project





The government is set to roll out a new mega infrastructure project, to support infrastructure development in regional cities and municipalities.

The new project, dubbed: “Uganda Cities and Municipalities Infrastructure Development programme (UCMID)”, is designed to replace the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme, which has been running in various local governments in the country in the last 10 years.

Related

Experts brainstorm on Gulu smart city status National

The World Bank, through the $360m (about Shs1.27 trillion) USMID project, which ended in June last year, had since 2013, enhanced urban infrastructure development by supporting road, markets and water sources construction in at least 33 local governments across Uganda.

It is not yet clear how much money the World Bank will inject in UCMID, but people familiar with the negotiations say the new project is estimated to cost $585m ( about Shs2.0 trillion).

There has been a renewed call for strategic physical planning across Uganda, given the rapid urbanisation rate estimated at more than 5 percent.

Once approved by the World Bank, the five- year UCMID programme will help cities and municipalities incorporate climate resilience components, waste management on top of the usual urban mobility infrastructure elements, drainage improvements, urban greening and landscaping enhanced aesthetics, among other elements of local economic developments (LED) and direct employment creation interventions, all aimed at improving welfare of city dwellers.

Ms Sheila Naturinda, the USMID communication specialist, said UCMID will build on the success registered under USMID project and will cover the already implementing Local Governments.

These include Arua, Gulu, Lira, Soroti, Mbale, Jinja, Masaka, Mbarara, Fort Portal and Hoima, Kabale, Moroto, Tororo, Kitgum, Kasese, Mubende, Kamuli, Busia, Lugazi, Apac, Ntungamo, and Adjumani. The others are Obongi, Yumbe, Madi-Okolo, Terego, Isingiro, Kiryandongo, Kamwenge and Lamwo.

“It [UCMID] will also add on 15 new local governments of Iganga, Masindi, Rukungiri, Bushenyi-Ishaka, Mityana, Kumi, Nebbi, Koboko, Kisoro, Kapchorwa, Ibanda, Njeru, Bugiri, Sheema and Kotido,” she said in an interview last week .

Ms Naturinda also revealed that preparations for the selected local governments are underway as the project awaits official roll out in January 2026.

“Before the year ends, there shall be an assessment conducted by the independent verification agent (IVA) who always assesses local governments’ readiness and this is going to be the tool for allocation of funds under this new programme, ” she said .

Beautification works

The USMID project has played a big role in improving infrastructure in many regional cities, municipalities and districts across the country.

Many beneficiary areas have attained a new look due to the newly widened and paved roads dotted with solar lamps. Under the same programme , grass, flowers and trees have been planted on the road reserves to enhance beautification of urban centres.