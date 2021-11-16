Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Citizens want court to disband Nakalema unit

Col Edith Nakalema, head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit .  PHOTO/FILE

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The group claims that the unit is not constitutionally empowered and mandated to investigate, arrest as well as detain suspects. 

Four concerned citizens have petitioned the Constitutional Court, challenging the powers of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit headed by Col Edith Nakalema.

