Citizens we're protecting are targeting us – Brig Sande

Outspoken UPDF commander of Masaka Mechanized Brigade, Brig Deus Sande, has expressed concern over why ‘‘soldiers are being targeted yet they have sacrificed a lot to keep the country secure.’’

Speaking at the burial of the late Haruna Kayondo, the assassinated driver of Gen Edward Katumba Wamala at Lugando Village, Bukomansimbi District on Friday, Brig Sande attributed Kayondo's death to 'citizens' who have turned against soldiers to the extent of killing them.

"It’s absurd that the people we are protecting are the ones killing us with guns," Brig Sande said.

Former defence forces chief Gen Katumba narrowly survived an assassination on Tuesday when assailants riding on motorcycles riddled his official vehicle with more than 50 bullets along Kisota Road on the outskirts of Kampala City, killing his daughter, Brenda Nantongo, and driver Haruna Kayondo on spot.

Gen Katumba survived with several gunshot wounds on his body.

Brig Sande was responding to the Bukomansimbi North legislator, Dr Christine Ndiwalana, who said that security agencies are aware of the killings that are taking place in the country.

Brig Deus Sande handing over Shs5million to Ms Madinah Nakibuule ,an elder sister to late Haruna Kayondo after the burial on June 4, 2021.PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Dr Ndiwalana further noted that security agencies are aware of lists making rounds on social media on government bigwigs to be killed.

"Now that Gen Katumba was attacked, we are not aware who is next, the government should apprehend the people behind these attacks because they claim to know them," Dr Ndiwalana said.

In his message read by Lt. Rogers Awori, Gen Wamala, thanked the late Kayondo for being committed towards him and eulogized him as a man who loved his job.

Gen Katumba gave Shs2million while the army contributed Shs5million to the bereaved family.

Kayondo’s widow, Ms Irene Achan, who now has to parent seven children- thanked the UPDF for giving his husband a job which he diligently executed until death.

