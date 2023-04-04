City boxer, 21 other suspects arrested over school attacks

The Police Flying Squad Unit operatives have arrested a prominent city boxer and 20 others suspected to be the masterminds behind school attacks in Wakiso District.

The attacks on schools began in February, three days after the official opening of both government and private schools. The attacks have since spread to other districts.

The incidents appeared to be coordinated and well-planned, where thugs disable the school guards before they carry out respective raids targeting school accounts and computer rooms where they steal valuables and money.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango yesterday said the suspects were arrested from Makerere-Kikoni, Kasubi, Kawaala, Namungoona, Lubya, and Nansana city suburbs.

Mr Onyango said that most of the suspects were picked from their headquarters in Lubya parish where they were operating a gym. He said the arrest of suspects began in February.

“The suspects are currently detained at Special Investigations Division at Kireka as investigations into the matter continue,” he said.

The suspects face charges of aggravated murder and robbery.

Last month, this newspaper broke the story of thugs attacking nine schools, killing four guards, injuring 15 others, fleeing with Shs195m from eight of the institutions, and stealing other valuables, including computers and television screens within a month in Wakiso District.

Investigation

A source said the suspects wore gloves and face masks during the raids on the schools. However, Mr Onyango said the detectives got evidence from different scenes, which the investigators are using to pin the suspects.

“We have submitted samples to the police forensic team and to Government Analytical Laboratory (GAL) and we are now waiting for the scientific evidence that links the suspects to the different crime scenes.

Schools that were attacked

• Latifah Mixed SS, Mukono

• St Andrews’ Kaggwa SS, Mukono

• Kazinga SS, Luweero

• Kyadondo SSS, Wakiso

• Almadiinatul Munawarah Islamic School, Wakiso

• St Edwards College, Galamba in Wakiso

• Spring Field High in Wakiso

• Dove Care School, Luweero

• Nswanjere Junior Seminary, Mpigi District

• Kasawo Senior Secondary School

• Cambridge College Gayaza

• St Edward Secondary school

• Busukuma College