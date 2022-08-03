City businessman appeals against dismissal of torture case

Businessman Francis Matovu has appealed against the dismissal of the case of violation of his rights and freedoms by state security agents in regard to November last year’s arrest and detention.

Mr Matovu alias Butto filed the notice of appeal saying that he was dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana to dismiss his case.

Through his lawyers, Matovu has also requested the record of proceedings to enable him to pursue his appeal.

The High Court held that Matovu failed to prove that his right to personal liberty under the law was violated.

“The nature of the allegations made by the applicant required testimony before the court but the procedure adopted by the applicant did not avail this court with an opportunity to test the veracity of the statements made between the parties. It remained a case of allegation of one party against another party, my word for your word,” Justice Ssekaana ruled.

Mr Matovu had petitioned the High Court for orders and declarations that his detention by security agents for a period exceeding 48 hours without trial was in contravention of his rights guaranteed in the Constitution.

He also sought the court to declare that his detention in a non-gazetted place at Mbuya Military barracks on orders of Ms Among contravened the laws.

Through his lawyers, Matovu alias Butto sued the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among jointly with the Attorney General claiming that his right to freedom from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment as provided in the laws was grossly violated.

Court records show on November 9, 2021, Matovu was arrested by policemen from Speke Road for no cause and later whisked to Mbuya Military barracks where he was illegally detained for three days on orders of Ms Among.

But Justice Ssekaana ruled that there was no justification in adding Ms Among to the case and that it was the extension of his hidden agenda of continuing to defame and attack the person of Ms Among, who was then Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

“The applicant has failed to show a cause of action against the 1st respondent or any violations by the 1st respondent (Among). The preliminary objection is allowed and application against the 1st respondent is therefore dismissed with costs,” he stated.

Court records show that Matovu had earlier on asked Justice Ssekaana to excuse himself from the case, reasoning that he will not get justice as the judge is a friend to Ms Among.

Matovu is jointly charged with political activist Moses Bigirwa on offences of alleged offensive communication, criminal libel and demanding money with menaces.