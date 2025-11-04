City floods: Govt to compensate traders

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has assured traders whose merchandise was destroyed in Friday’s floods that the government will compensate them.

During a three-hour crisis meeting convened by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago at City Hall yesterday, KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki apologised to affected traders and outlined steps to assess the damage.

She said two technical teams had been deployed: one to examine the causes of the flooding, and another from the Department of Gender to compile a list of affected traders to guide compensation and future mitigation measures. “We need credible information from traders to inform a meeting with the prime minister tomorrow to ensure support and resumption of business,” Ms Buzeki said.

She added that her team had visited several affected shops, noting that water had risen to beam level in some premises. Ms Buzeki revealed that she had received a letter from the Kampala City Traders’ Association (Kacita) urging KCCA to halt ongoing construction along the Nakivubo channel and conduct a technical review of the site. She said these concerns were being addressed.

“Engineers and physical planners are on the ground. We have also involved the Department of Gender to focus on traders and compensation,” she said.

“Our technical team will determine if construction works contributed to the flooding and recommend corrective measures to prevent future disasters,” she explained.

Initially, KCCA suggested working with landlords to identify affected traders, but this was rejected because many shops are run by subcontractors.

It was agreed that each arcade or shopping mall would nominate two representatives to work with KCCA officials to compile a list of affected traders. Govt’s commitment Lord Mayor Lukwago confirmed that the government had committed to compensating traders, adding that many had lost their entire stock.

“These traders are extremely desperate and need immediate support to resume work. KCCA has committed to helping them get back on their feet,” he said.

The crisis council also deliberated on preventive measures, including halting construction along the Nakivubo channel, demolishing structures that obstruct drainage, and prosecuting the developer responsible.

Mr Lukwago likened the incident to the Kiteezi garbage collapse, which killed more than 30 people, adding that the Nakivubo flooding represented negligence by commission rather than omission. “The floods claimed four lives, and there is a need for accountability,” he added. Traders shared harrowing accounts, with some breaking down in tears. Mr Robert Arinaitwe, who sells mattresses and clothes, said all his merchandise was destroyed and urged the government to expedite compensation so he could support his family.

