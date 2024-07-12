City floods mess: Rich today, poor tomorrow

Residents are counting losses after the floods at Bata Bata, Namasuba in Kampala.

Many attributed the floods to unauthorised construction in wetlands. Local chicken farmer Alex Mpimba Musoke, a Masaja Division councillor for the elderly, lost 180 chicken and numerous eggs, estimating the loss at more than Shs4 million.

“This area had never experienced anything like what we saw yesterday. We never had water flooding into the house, into all our rooms. We lost 180 chickens. It is a significant setback for us,” he said.

Mr Musoke also rears turkeys.

“The turkeys were also affected. Some of them were hatching. We don’t use incubators for the turkeys; they hatch naturally. But the flooding was waist-deep, and the eggs were completely destroyed,” Mr Musoke said.

He managed to save 200 chicken but remains deeply concerned about the future.

“If this happens again, we could lose children. Especially the young ones, who could drown in the water, and we might not even notice,” Mr Musoke said.

Mr Musoke and other residents believe that the flooding is exacerbated by constructions in the wetlands and appeal to the government to take action.

“The people near the drainage are causing this tragedy. They are claiming more land. In fact, I heard that somebody brought trucks of murram at night, which filled a large area, even covering where the water was supposed to pass. The water then found its way to us, destroying our property,” he said.

Mr Juma Saava, another resident, is dealing with the loss of several documents and appliances.

He believes the downpour that lasted more than an hour was worsened by compromised water movement on both ends.

“There was water everywhere because its movement has been compromised. One end is blocked by a contractor on Nyanama Road and the other by a church, causing a backflow,” he said.

He added: “The contractor should fix this problem as soon as possible because we are worried that if we have another downpour, the children could be part of the catastrophe and lose their lives.”

The water channels are clogged with waste, and Mr Vincent Ssekyanzi, a resident, has been cleaning them for six years. He says residents dump pampers, mosquito nets, dead animals, and other waste, while restaurant owners throw banana peelings into the waterways when it rains.

The area mayor, Mr John Baptist Masaja, said the minister of Works visited the area, monitored the drainage, and asked them to write a proposal to the ministry and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to request funds for drainage system improvements.

He also mentioned that funds had been secured from the World Bank. He called upon the President to assist with the roadworks because people working in Kampala need accommodation nearby.

He also lamented the property loss and damages caused.