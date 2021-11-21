City lawyer Mulira on the spot as family demands rights on property

Prominent City Lawyer Peter Mulira is at the center of a property ownership dispute with a section of his family members that accuse him of mismanaging and selling off big chunks of land and a school without the consent.

While Counsel Mulira denies the accusations, the family claims that he (Mulira) and heir to the late former Ugandan Judge Asensio Mulira has taken advantage of his own legal background and experience to sell off the land including a school.

“Our grandfather left a lot of assets including 30 acres of land on Masaka-Kyotera Road and Mr Mulira is in the process of selling off a family school constructed by our grandparents without consent of the other family members,” a family member identified as Asensio Mulira Junior alleged in an interview.

‘’Nasanaeri Mulira Memorial School located on the Kyotera- Masaka road was initiated by our grandparent’s in 1953 and supported by the Kabaka of Buganda to have the classroom blocks built. Peter Mulira has without any consultation decided already ordered his workers to demolish several structures without consulting any member of the family,’’ he added.

Some of the family members and court bailiffs in the school compound on November 17, 2021. PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA

Another family member said they overly got concerned when teachers at the school were directed to vacate the staff houses.

“The area that hosts the construction site of a water processing plant managed by State Minister for Micro-finance Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo was family land but sold off without notifying the other family members. I used to have a banana plantation on this land but I was forced to abandon it after it was sold off under unclear circumstances,” Ms Resty Namusoke emphasized.

Mr Dumba Nviiri, the Gayaza Village LCI Chairperson in Kimaanya Kabonera Division, Masaka City reacted to this development saying: ‘‘Communities whose children have been benefiting from the school would be denied a chance to study.’’

In an interview with the Daily Monitor, Counsel Mullirasaid he intends to transform the school into a vocational and technical establishment that’s more economically viable.

“Some family members are resisting me from transforming the school constructed through my own effort. This is not family property as claimed. I am already aware of some opportunists within the family that want to fail my plans,” he said.

Mr Mulira dismissed claims of selling of family land noting that the source of the claims, Resty Namusoke, is unknown to him as the head of the family.