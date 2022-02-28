Prime

City police torture student to death

Mr Hussein Kakumba, the father of the deceased Hussein Kakumba(inset), at his home in Gganda, Kampala on February 27, 2022. PHOTO BENSON TUMUSIIME

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The Force confirms the killing on Thursday night at a post in Kasubi, vowing to arrest the accused officer, now on the run, so that he is prosecuted for “murder”.

A police officer, two football coaches and a female resident of Kasubi in Kampala are reportedly on the run after a student accused of theft was allegedly tortured to death at a police post.  

