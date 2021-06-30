City traders seek access to their shops

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

Traders operating in city arcades under their umbrella body of Kampala Arcades Traders Association (Kata) are seeking access to their closed shops so that they can salvage merchandise that is likely to get spoilt during the 42-day lockdown.

Their demand is contained in a June 23 petition to the Kampala Affairs minister, Ms Minsa Kabanda.

In the letter signed by Kata chairperson Godfrey Katongole, the traders argue that the second lockdown caught them unawares.

They also claim that most of them left money in their shops and cannot access it yet they don’t have resources to cater for their families.

“We are requesting the traders who had left money in their shops be given an opportunity to pick it so that it helps them through the lockdown. There is also a class of traders who can sell their merchandise from home using online means. We are asking that such kind of traders be allowed to pick some of their merchandise from their shops,” the petition reads.

The petition is also copied to the Kampala resident city commissioner (RCC), Mr Hussein Hudu.

Traders also asked the minister to engage landlords who have started demanding rental fees yet they no longer work.

The minister didn’t respond to our repeated calls.

The RCC in a telephone interview with this newspaper yesterday said whereas the traders’ demand is valid, it will first be discussed by the Covid-19 taskforce before a decision is made.

However, Mr Hudu said government is currently dealing with an emergency hence traders should be patient and wait for the presdential directive to reopen arcades.

“Its true traders want to access their shops but the issue is on how to implement it. But now that they wrote to the minister, we will meet and discuss the same before we can give them feedback. But they (traders) need to prioritise their lives first,” he said.

LOOKING BACK

On June 18, President Museveni imposed a second lockdown to stem the surge in Covid-19 infections in the country. Some of the measures he put in place include suspension of both public and private transport, with exception of essential workers and cargo trucks, closure of schools, sports activities and arcades. Though traders last week attempted to access their shops downtown, they were blocked by police officers who have since been deployed to enforce the presidential directive.

