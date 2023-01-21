Civil engineer, 78, dies aboard Arua-bound bus

Police in Uganda’s West Nile region are investigating circumstances under which a 78-year-old man died aboard Arua-bound bus which he embarked in Kampala.

Paulino Kaliisa Ongom Oyuru, a civil engineer by profession is said to have been found dead at KKT Bus terminal in Arua City between 3am and 4:00am on Friday.

“It's alleged that the deceased passenger boarded KKT Bus with Registration number UAX 360P at the bus terminal in Kampala traveling to Arua City on January 19, 2023. His destination was indicated Pakwach, and he is a resident of Panyigor village in Pakwach District. When they arrived at Pakwach, the passenger was informed of arrival at his destination and was to come out of the bus. However, he refused saying that he was instead travelling to Arua City and would go back to Pakwach the next day in the same bus,” West Nile Region police spokesperson, SP Angucia Josephine said.

When the bus arrived in Arua City at 2am on Friday other passengers are said to have moved out to their homes but Oyuru went out to ease himself before reemabarking the bus and slept off.

“At about 4am, a reporter who woke up to go for a short call saw the deceased lying on the chair dead with his mouth and eyes open. He notified the management of the bus company about this incident and later a report was made at police,” SP Angucia added.

Police officers visited and documented the scene before taking the body to Arua Regional Referral Hospital mortuary where postmortem was done by the Police Surgeon West Nile Region.

“Postmortem result is yet to be retrieved. We urge the relatives of the deceased and the general public to remain calm and stop unnecessary speculations as police continues with investigations into the matter,” SP Angucia added in a Saturday morning statement.

This is not the first such incident to be registered on the same route.

On October 8, 2009, passengers travelling from Kampala to Arua were left in shock when a man died during the journey.

Police at the time said Komakech Lutwa died between Jejja and Kigumba on the Gulu-Kampala Highway at about 1am.

Lutwa, who was a casual labourer with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) in Mayuge, is said to have requested his colleague, Thomas Yedeya, to accompany him home after he fell ill.

Yedeya told the Police he did not tell anyone his friend had passed on until the bus reached Bweyale trading centre in Masindi District. At Bweyale, the body was dumped at the stage before the bus proceeded to Arua. It was removed by the Police at about 7am.