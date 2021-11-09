Civil Service College to start online training

Mr Moses Nasinyama (seated) from the Civil Service College shows MPs a section of the multimedia studio that will start offering online training on November 15. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • The whole setup is like a television studio, only that for television, there is a subscription while for this one, a link is sent to you to click and join. 

Civil Service College Uganda (CSCU) will November start offering online and real-time training to civil servants and other stakeholders after acquiring a multimedia studio.

