Civil Service College to start online training

Civil Service College Uganda (CSCU) will November start offering online and real-time training to civil servants and other stakeholders after acquiring a multimedia studio.

The Jinja-based College was established in 2010 under the Ministry of Public Service to offer in-service training and orientation to civil servants, strengthen public policy research, provide advisory services and support innovations for improved service delivery.

Mr Kenneth Maloba, an IT officer in the Ministry of Public Service, who is attached to the College, says the studio was acquired through funding from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and has been undergoing tests since July.

“We launched the studio on July 23 but it hasn’t been working because most of the equipment wasn’t (yet) set up; but November 15 is when we are officially beginning with an online Gender Based Violence (GBV) course for civil servants,’’ he disclosed.

“What we shall do is send out a link and have as many as 500 participants; and once we send out the link, civil servants on the other end will join and pick the course at their own convenience,” Mr Maloba said.

He added: “The only time we have to be ‘physical’ is when the lecturer is submitting and the participant joins at the same time or in real-time.”

According to Mr Maloba, after November 15, any non-government entity that wishes to use the studio will have to pay an undisclosed fee to Bank of Uganda (BoU), while it will be free for government entities.

Asked to comment on the estimated cost of the project, Mr Maloba said he ''wasn’t sure of the technicalities, but roughly about Shs140m.”

“The whole setup is like a television studio, only that for television, there is a subscription while for this one, a link is sent to you to click and join,” Mr Maloba explained.

Mr Moses Nasinyama, the Principal Research Officer in the Ministry of Public Service at the Civil College said the e-training will be made possible through an Electronic Learning Management System (ELMS) and will be embedded with voice recordings to cater for the disabled like the blind.

“If the training is about GBV, the link will be available at a given time, just how a television works; the facilitator and ELMS have accounts,” Mr Nasinyama explained.

Earlier, officials from the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) and the Parliamentary committee on ICT visited the College as one of the last mile or end users, and the transmission site at Nalufenya in Jinja City, one of 32 in the country.

Dr Hatwib Mugasa, the NITA-U executive director, said his organisation was reaching out to telecommunication companies to operationalise “Kolibri”, an application that allows children to study online for free.

More optical fibre coverage

Mr Collin Mugasha Babirukamu, the Director E-Government Services at NITA-U, said the country’s optical fibre cable coverage currently stands at 50 per cent and there is a need to cover the remaining 50 percent in about four years.

“Currently, about 50 per cent of the country is covered with optical fibre cable and we need at least four years to cover the rest of the country, but that will have to be done with consultations with other stakeholders like the World Bank,” he said.

He added that using NITA-U infrastructure and in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, material such as Mathematics, Science and English can be recorded in the multimedia studio at CSCU to benefit the children at no cost.