CJ Dollo receiving ‘some medical attention’ outside Uganda – Judiciary 

The Judiciary on Thursday confirmed that the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo had travelled outside the country for medical treatment.

“While it's true that Hon. Chief Justice is out of the country receiving some medical attention, it is not correct that he is in critically ill at all,” the Judiciary Spokesperson, Mr Jamson Karemani said.

Mr Karemani’s statement followed reports that the Chief Justice was fighting for his life in a hospital outside Uganda after several days of his absence from national events.

“We therefore, wish to dispel the unfolded and exaggerated reports about his health,” the Judiciary statement read in part.

It added: “We further reassure the general public that the Chief Justice will soon return and continue serving the people of Uganda.”

“Members of the public are therefore implored to stay calm and ignore the misleading publications about the Hon. Chief Justice,” Mr Karemani added.

The Chief Justice’s absence at several recent national events raised concerns among members of the public before speculations about his health condition started.

Justice Dollo missed the State-of-the Nation address on June 7, Heroes Day celebrations on June 9, budget reading on June 15, and the special sitting of the Judiciary to honor former Supreme Court judge, Stella Arach-Amoko who died on June 17, among other national events.