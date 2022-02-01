CJ hails enhanced Judiciary funding

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has hailed the recent budgetary enhancement of the Judiciary from Shs199b to Shs376b in the current financial year.

The head of the Judiciary cited recruitment of 127 additional judicial officers, the impending operationalisation of six high courts, ongoing construction of twin towers to house both the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal as some of the developments brought about by the enhanced budgetary allocation.

“With the direct intervention of the President, following our presentation of the urgent need to strengthen the hand of the Judiciary to enable us meaningfully execute our mandate, the Judiciary’s budget was this financial year enhanced from Shs199b to Shs376b. This remarkable consideration has enabled us to embark on and register commendable accomplishments,” Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo said yesterday while officially opening the 23rd annual judges’ conference in Kampala.

The construction of the seven-storey twin appellate courts building—with two basement floor parking for 226 vehicles—is expected to be completed this year.

The building that is currently at roofing stage will, upon completion, save the Judiciary at least Shs6b in rent annually.

The Chief Justice also said they have since secured land in Gulu and Mbarara cities to construct the first two regional Courts of Appeal.

Currently, there is only one Court of Appeal in Kampala. This means that litigants based upcountry have to travel to the capital to follow up their appeals, which is a costly endeavour.

While agreeing to enhance the Judiciary budget to ensure that people get meaningful access to justice about two years ago, President Museveni said the same will be progressively done within three financial years until it hits the maximum of Shs800b.

Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo urged his team to restrategise so as to respond to the demands of justice seekers.

He said this could be done by ensuring regular hearing of cases, timely delivery of judgments and rulings and effective supervision of lower courts, improved access of justice through progressive innovations like video link.

The annual judges’ conference congregates justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court plus registrars in the same courts.

They all meet and review the achievements, failures of the previous year as well as set targets for the New Year.

This year’s conference is running under the theme: “The Administration of the Judiciary Act, and Sustainable Transformation of the Judiciary.”