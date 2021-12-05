CJ Owiny-Dollo cautions new magistrates against arrogance

The Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo has cautioned newly sworn-in judicial officers against arrogance when presiding over cases in Courts of law.

"I see many judicial officers are arrogant as if they are demi-gods. Stop this attitude of arrogance. You have joined the judiciary at a very important time when the present administration is under taking huge transformation to respond to the cry of our people- that they are not benefiting from justice," he said during the swearing in of 43 newly appointed magistrates at the weekend.

He advised the magistrates to be ready to learn daily.

Justice Dollo disclosed that the judiciary is on path to recruit over 100 magistrates effective FY2021/22.

Urging newly appointed magistrates to resist corruption, Mr Dollo stressed that “many people do not think highly of the judiciary.”

During the same event, Deputy Chief Justice Richard Butera challenged judicial officers to offer service to Ugandans.

"People respect you for how you conduct yourself but they will also respect you mainly because of your performance," Justice Buteera said.

Justice Butera further urged them to develop the art of listening, assessing witnesses, litigants and considering lawyers.