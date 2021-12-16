CJ tips Acholi farmers on coffee growing

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo gestures as he addressed new magistrates in Kampala on December 2. PHOTO/HANDOUT/JUDICIARY

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • Justice Owiny-Dollo added that western Acholi, which he said receives more rainfall than Buganda, should be producing more coffee, which should make the Acholi some of the richest Ugandans.

Chief Justice (CJ) Alphonse Owiny-Dollo has tasked the Acholi District local governments to mobilise all Acholi to ensure every household plants an acre of coffee instead of their traditional cash crops.

