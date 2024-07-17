Claims of favoritism surface in distribution of Museveni heifers in Jinja

“After submitting 10 names of the people I thought should benefit, the verification team in the RCC’s office only approved five and gave the rest to people of their interest,” Mr Isabirye said in an interview following the distribution of the heifers at Kakindu Stadium on Tuesday.



Mr Kitambula, who supervised the distribution, however, denied those claims, saying: “For one to benefit, they must be a voter in that particular constituency and responsible enough to feed, treat and take good care of the animal.”



He added that President Museveni mandated each of the four constituencies — Jinja City, Jinja South East, Jinja South West, and Jinja North — to receive 10 heifers, with a strict directive against selling them.



According to Mr Kitambula, the heifers are meant to boost the beneficiaries’ income to support their families, with each of them expected to provide at least 20 litres of milk per day.



Ms Edith Tukahirwa, one of the beneficiaries from Jinja South East constituency, said she was “surprised” to be considered to get a heifer because she never expected to be among the beneficiaries.



Ms Tukahirwa described President Museveni as a “good, non-discriminatory leader”, who ensured that every MP from Busoga Sub-region regardless of their party affiliation was given 10 heifers to deliver to people in their constituencies.



Mr Geoffrey Jukwongu, a long-time LCI chairperson in Amber Court Cell, Jinja South West constituency, and a beneficiary, attributed his selection to his years of dedicated leadership.

