Clan leaders ask gov’t to support murdered Bukwo CAO’s family 

The Liira clan, where the family of killed Bukwo acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Robert Charles Ogwang belonged, has requested the government to start sponsoring the education of the deceased’s children.

Ogwang was shot dead by unknown assailants in Matuga, Wakiso District last Friday night.

He was reportedly attacked at Kiryowa Mabanda, Bombo Road near Banu Petrol Station in Kasangati, Wakiso District, at around 11pm.

Mr Cyprian Okello, the Liira clan chief, said the deceased was the breadwinner of his family, and following his demise, the government must take up the responsibility of taking care of his family.

“As Liira clan, we wish to request the government to extend an arm of solidarity to the children of the late Robert Charles Ogwang; to the widow and other family members,” he told journalists on Wednesday.

Mr Okello said the late Ogwang was not only taking care of his family but was also paying school fees and offering parental care to other children to whom he was related.

“He was also supporting children who are not his because he had an open heart. So, it’s our humble appeal to the government to ensure that something is done towards the education of these children,” he added.

Mr Arnold Bongo Debuni, the speaker of the Liira clan, said the security agencies must quicken the investigations into the death of Ogwang.

“We wish to call on the government to do everything within its means to ensure that the killers of our son are brought to book,” he said.