Clean cooking tech brings new life to Ugandan orphanage

A historic children’s home in Kampala has drastically slashed energy costs and improved health outcomes by adopting clean cooking technologies, in a move that also advances Uganda’s environmental goals.

Sanyu Babies’ Home, established in 1929, introduced a Shs353 million solar-powered clean cooking system in October 2024, replacing traditional firewood and charcoal stoves with electric pressure cookers (EPCs) and other energy-efficient appliances.

Barbara Nankya, the home’s executive director, told Monitor the shift was driven by a desire to reduce environmental harm and operational costs.

“For us, lovers of the environment, you can imagine how many trees have been cut since 1929 to keep our stoves burning,” she said, adding: “We decided to look for alternatives to save the environment.”

Since adopting the new system, monthly energy costs have dropped by over 80 percent, from Shs 1.5 million to about Shs500,000, while meal preparation time for traditional high-nutrition foods like ekyitobelo has fallen from eight hours to just 40 minutes.

The clean energy transition, Nankya said, has also enhanced the diet and wellbeing of the children and staff at the home.

“It has improved the quality of life and the health of the children,” she said, urging other institutions to consider similar investments.

“It’s an expensive system, but once installed, the investment is worth it. It saves time, improves health, and cuts costs on firewood and charcoal,” she added.

On July 22, 2025, Christine Nalwanga, a chef at the facility, said the new system had transformed their kitchen environment.

“This wall used to be black, not because it was painted, but because of smoke from firewood. Now, we use solar-powered EPCs and the kitchen is smoke-free,” she said.

Christine Nalwanga, a chef at Sanyu Babies’ Home, demonstrates to journalists how electric pressure cookers (EPCs) work, in Kampala on July 22, 2025.

She also noted the efficiency gains: “Cooking is now as simple as setting the pot and walking away. We can spend more time attending to the children.”

Uganda continues to rely heavily on biomass for cooking, with 94 percent of households using wood fuels, according to 2021 data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS).

Health experts warn that such practices come at a cost.

A 2017 study by the WHO and other institutions estimated that 13,000 Ugandans died from air pollution-related illnesses that year, with roughly 77 percent of those deaths linked to indoor smoke from solid-fuel cooking.

To address this, Uganda’s energy ministry has set a goal of halving biomass use and promoting clean energy adoption by 2030.