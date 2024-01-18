Cleric, businessman fight over land





A cleric and a businessman are locked in a wrangle over ownership of a building in Mbale City.

The dispute involves the founder and senior priest of Mount Elgon Believers Baptist Independent Mission, Mr Michael Mukhono, and the proprietor of Abrah Supermarkets, Mr Richard Mataya.

The conflict took a turn for the worst last week when a group of people reportedly acting on Mr Mataya’s orders began demolishing the building on Plot 9 Pallisa Road.

Mr Mukhono, also known as Musayi, had acquired the land in 2004 and constructed a three-storey commercial building, with the final floor yet to be completed.

“The acquisition was formerly done with the consent of the registered proprietor, Ms Alice Kimono Kimaswa before I proceeded to develop the land,” Pr Mukhono said.

Records indicate that Mukhono entered into a formal agreement with Ms Kimaswa in 2014 to develop the land and pay her 25 percent of the ground rent collected, a commitment he fulfilled until their relationship soured in 2019.

“We have been giving her part of her share as agreed until 2019 when people started misadvising her. She was told that I should add her more money and she went to court over the same and the case is still pending in the court of appeal,” he said.

In 2019, Ms Kimaswa sought a court injunction from Mbale High Court, preventing Mukhono from collecting rent pending the resolution of a civil suit. Mukhono claims that misinformation led to the legal dispute, which is still pending in the Court of Appeal.

Mr Mukhono explained that later he was surprised in April 2021, when Mr Mataya claimed he had bought the land from Ms Kimaswa.

Mr Mukhono said last week Mr Mataya, accompanied by police and a group of individuals armed with crude weapons, allegedly evicted tenants and demolished the building, despite a standing court order maintaining the status quo (No 93 of 2021).

“Even if he had bought the land, he was supposed to remain as landlord because the house is different from the land,” he said.

He added: “This has been possible because of corruption. The police that are supposed to keep law and order are abetting crime.”

Mr Mukhono claimed that the land was fraudulently acquired from Ms Kimaswa.

However, the police legal officer for the Elgon region, Mr Moses Musana, stated that the ownership issues are still before the court, and he has not yet received any communication about a resolution.

“I have not got any communication that the matter has been disposed of but I was told that Mr Mataya purportedly had a court order. I need to look at the documents,” he said.

A senior police officer, who preferred anonymity, denied allegations that Mr Mataya used police to conduct the eviction and demolition.

“We don’t know why he is maligning police. We are not aware of police involvement. Police have not deployed there,” the source said.

The source added that early last year when police got involved in the matter, Mr Mukhono sued them and the case is still in court.

Mr Mataya, in an interview with Daily Monitor, said he is the legitimate owner and cited a Court of Appeal ruling (Misc Civil Application No 93 of 2021) that allegedly grants him the right to stay on the land.

He claimed to have acquired the land from WordPaid Credit Finance (U) Ltd, adding that the land title, issued in November 2021, supports this transfer.

“I bought land from WordPaid Credit Finance (U) Ltd, that is what my land title says and not from any of the two people, Ms Kimaswa and Mukhono. I don’t know them and even the land title shows the land was transferred from WordPaid to Mataya Richard,” he said.

Mr Nicolas Musigo, the manager of WordPaid Credit Finance Ltd, confirmed a transaction with Ms Kimaswa and directed further inquiries to the company’s legal adviser.

“Of course, there was a transaction because there is no way you get someone’s land title but more information, you can get from our legal adviser,” he said.

The company legal adviser, who preferred anonymity, insisted that Mukhono does not own any structure on the disputed plot and dismissed the allegations of fraudulent acquisition of land.

“Let them file a civil suit. I’m tired of this confusion. I cannot tell you details of the transaction because even if you publish many stories, it will not solve the problem,” he said.

Mr Mataya dismissed the allegations of using fraudulent means to acquire the land and also forceful eviction of tenants.

Original owner says

However, Ms Mary Kimaswa Namarome, a daughter of Ms Kimwaswa, when asked if Ms Kimaswa had mortgaged her land title for a loan with WordPaid Credit Finance Ltd, said it was a family issue that she could not divulge.

Efforts to reach Ms Kimaswa directly were unsuccessful, with reports suggesting she has relocated to her village home in Bududa District.

A local leader and neighbour of Ms Kimaswa said Mr Mukhono had allegedly turned against Ms Kimaswa and started claiming ownership of the property, an allegation Mr Mukhono denied.