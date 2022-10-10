Cleric challenges Mak on Karamoja hunger crisis

A religious leader has challenged Makerere University on the hunger crisis in Karamoja sub-region.

Rubaga Miracle centre pastor Robert Kayanja asked Makerere University to use research to create a lasting solution to hunger.

“It is a shame that with such brains, we still have children who sleep on empty stomachs. Have dominion over nature,” Pastor Kayanja said during a prayer breakfast meeting at Makerere University centenary celebrations last Friday.

“The university needs to research the problems we have in the country to be solved, like pests, diseases, climate change and other challenges. We need to support them so that we get the best out of them,” he said.

He added: “On top of congratulating you, I am here to recruit you to join us so that we make Uganda a better place to live in.”

Last month, Rubaga Miracle Centre spearheaded the launch of a Shs10b fundraising drive among born-again churches to save Karamoja from hunger.

During the launch, Pastor Kayanja said they need Shs3.5 billion to purchase 10 tractors to plough and plant a square mile of foodcrops for each of the nine districts in Karamoja and Shs5.5 billion to purchase seeds and open the land.

He said the rest of the money would be used to train local council leaders about community policy and ensure food security.

The chancellor of Makerere University, Prof Ezra Suruma, welcomed the challenge. “We thank you for the work you are doing in Karamoja and appreciate your challenge to the university to cooperate to solve issues in Karamoja,” Prof Suruma said.

He applauded the university management for organising the prayers, that he said dedicate the university to God.

The vice chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, called upon the university community to contribute for Karamoja.

“As we continue celebrating Makerere at 100 years, we will indeed collect for Karamoja starting this Monday (today). It is really a shame that this is happening in our country,” he said.

The vice chancellor said if people can manage to feed their families, they should also spare something for Karamoja.

Statistics