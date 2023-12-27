Cleric faults govt on ADF raids

The Mbale Bishop has tasked the government to beef up security in western Uganda following repeated attacks that security agencies say are orchestrated by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Up to 64 people have been killed over the months this year in raids targeting a school, rural homes, tourists in the national parks and occupants on a truck.

Rt Rev John Wilson Nandaah, the Mbale Diocese bishop, said Ugandans in Rwenzori Sub-region are living in fear because of the continuous attacks.

“I want to ask the government to provide security to our people. When the ADF came and burned our children in a school in Kasese [Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in June 2023], we were assured by the security personnel that they were in control of the situation,” he said.

The prelate added: “They promised total security, but again the ADF came again and killed our people [in multiple raids]. Where are the intelligence systems? We pray that the government strengthens security systems. We are leaving in fear.”

Bishop Nandaah made the comments in his Christmas sermons at Andrew’s Cathedral in Mbale City.

Assailants that survivors and witnesses reported to be armed largely with machetes and local fighting implements, have struck mainly at night, killing a couple of people or more at a time.

The worst of the onslaughts have been the June 2023 raid on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha SS in Kasese in which 44 people, comprising students and residents, were killed and that of December 19 that claimed 10 lives in Kamwenge District.

In a few of the cases, such as intrusions into the neighbouring Bundibugyo and Kasese Districts, the attackers carried guns.

President Museveni has repeatedly said the attacks are a handiwork of ADF “terrorists” desperately fleeing UPDF aerial assaults on their lairs in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). He has vowed the army will catch them.

In a statement on December 13, Gen Museveni, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said Uganda’s military had since September killed up to 200 ADF fighters.

In his sermon on Christmas, Bishop Nandaah asked that official pronouncements on security be matched with security on the ground so that ordinary Ugandans can live in peace, harmony and love this festive season.

“There is no peace in our homes because everything is scattered. Let us not loiter during this Christmas. Let us spend some quality time with our partners. Let us use this festive season to reignite love in our families,” he said.

He also decried the rampant marriage breakups in the country.

“We are witnessing a situation where couples stay under the same roof, but they divorced almost 10 years ago. They share the same roo, but everyone has different bedrooms. That’s evil,” Bishop Nandaah added in his message.

Ms Lydia Wanyoto, the chairperson of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Women League separately asked Ugandans to use the government poverty alleviation Parish Development Programme (PDF) funds to lift themselves out of poverty.

The central government, she noted, released PDM cash and “I urge you not to use it for parties during this period. [You should] start businesses to transform yourselves”.